Phoenix woman attacked by bison at Yellowstone National Park

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning.

The 47-year-old woman suffered "significant injuries" to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials say the woman was walking with another person in a field in front of Lake Yellowstone when she noticed the bison and turned to walk away. The bison then charged and gored the woman. It's unclear how far away the bison was from the woman when she attempted to distance herself from the animal.

Park service officials urge to keep distance between all large animals and say bison can become agitated more quickly than normal during mating season, from mid-July to mid-August.