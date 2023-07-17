Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix woman attacked by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Woman was gored and suffered significant injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Yellowstone Bison Goring
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 16:50:00-04

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning.

The 47-year-old woman suffered "significant injuries" to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials say the woman was walking with another person in a field in front of Lake Yellowstone when she noticed the bison and turned to walk away. The bison then charged and gored the woman. It's unclear how far away the bison was from the woman when she attempted to distance herself from the animal.

Park service officials urge to keep distance between all large animals and say bison can become agitated more quickly than normal during mating season, from mid-July to mid-August.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!