Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents

PHOENIX — Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. has begun mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.

"And the reason we're sending this out is because we get these questions all the time at our customer call center," said Max Wilson, the city's water conservation coordinator.

The reports detail how much water a customer uses and how it compares to other homes in the area.

"We want to provide these statements as a way for you to think about how much water you actually use and then you can decide how best to conserve from there," he added.

According to the city, more than 360,000 customers will be receiving a report every quarter for the foreseeable future.

The city is urging people to use their websites phoenix.gov/drought and wateruseitwisely.com for water-saving tips.