PHOENIX - Three minors are hospitalized after a car crashed into a utility pole in Phoenix Saturday evening.

Phoenix Police and Fire crews responded to the area of 12th Street and Glendale Avenue in Phoenix after receiving reports of the single-car accident.

Fire officials say a 7-year-old boy and an 11- or 13-year old boy were taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old driver suffered an ankle fracture.

Police say the area of 12th Street near Glendale Avenue is temporarily closed while officers conduct an investigation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.

