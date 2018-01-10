Phoenix police issue consumer warning for car battery thefts

PHOENIX - Normally, it's what's inside your car that you're worried about getting stolen, but now, what's underneath your hood could be just as valuable.

Last April, Phoenix police arrested a 61-year-old man for stealing dozens of batteries from cars parked at businesses near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

Police tell us it's not an isolated incident. Battery thefts are fairly common not just here in the Valley but across the country.

In Tennessee after a repair shop was robbed, police warned that some people may be stealing batteries not to sell them, but to make meth. The lithium strips inside the batteries can help with manufacturing the drug.

If you're concerned, devices can be purchased on Amazon.com for around $25 that lock your hood and protect you from thieves.

Phoenix police also remind people to try and park in well-lit areas to help deter any battery burglaries.