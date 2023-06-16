Phoenix police investigating deadly shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Friday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m.

An adult male was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female was also located with minor injuries in the area.

Police say an adult male was located in the area and has been detained, though his exact involvement hasn't been confirmed.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to Phoenix police.

The person killed has not been identified.

What led up to the shooting and the roles of each person involved are still under investigation.