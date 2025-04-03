Phoenix police investigating deadly shooting near 32nd Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound near 32nd Street and Indian School Road Wednesday night.

Phoenix police say the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. when they were called to investigate an "unknown trouble" in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say the suspect or suspects were not at the scene and have not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.