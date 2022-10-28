Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan to be sworn-in on Friday

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department's newest chief will be officially sworn-in Friday.

A ceremony for Michael Sullivan is set to take place mid-day within the city, according to the department.

He took over as Phoenix PD’s interim chief in the middle of September, replacing Jeri Williams, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Sullivan was hired to run the department temporarily. His contract employs him for at least one year with an option for a second year with the department.

Sullivan served two decades with the Louisville Police Department, before joining the Baltimore Police Department in 2019. As Deputy Commissioner of Compliance, he was in charge of reforms put in place following a Department of Justice investigation there.

Phoenix PD is in the middle of an active Justice Department investigation for alleged civil rights violations.

ABC15 spoke with Sullivan last month about his plans for the department, the DOJ investigation, and what he had to say about the city scandals.

