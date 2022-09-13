Interim Phoenix PD chief first day on the job, left with DOJ investigation

PHOENIX — Chief Michael Sullivan is now on the job with the Phoenix Police Department, replacing Jeri Williams who is retiring.

It's a critical time for the department, which is facing a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This comes after ABC15’s Politically Charged investigation, which exposed an effort by Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to falsely charge police protesters as gang members.

People with Mass Liberation Arizona and other community leaders made their voices heard, on Chief Sullivan’s first day, sending out a clear message to the new interim chief.

“Our community will not tolerate another lying Chief.” they said.

Patricia Pagliuca is calling former Chief Jeri Williams' retirement a win for the community.

“Chief Williams allowed her officers to lie, falsify evidence, and provide false testimony under oath in order to charge protestors as gang members. All while colluding with prosecutors in the Maricopa County Attorney’s office,” said Pagliuca.

Bruce Franks Jr. was among protestors who say they were arrested and charged with crimes back in 2020.

“Little did I know when we came down here to exercise our first amendment right, we would be targeted. We would be brutally arrested. We would be given false charges,” Franks Jr added.

Though, they say the injustices don’t stop there.

“Top police, including Chief Jerri Williams herself, were caught using the Signal App to destroy evidence from public records,” said Pagliuca.

These are acts that were exposed recently by ABC15, as part of our Politically Charged series.

Now, Chief Michael Sullivan takes over at Phoenix Police during an active Justice Department investigation for alleged civil rights violations.

“Today Michael Sullivan takes over the role of Police Chief and Jerri Williams will attempt to sneak out the back door. We are here to make a clear statement that we will not allow that to happen, "said Franks Jr.

Sullivan served two decades with the Louisville Police Department, before joining the Baltimore Police Department in 2019.

As Deputy Commissioner of Compliance, he was in charge of reforms put in place following a Department of Justice investigation there.

“Another police department just like Phoenix PD that is riddled with corruption, and violence, and scandal. Interim police chief for cop cover ups,” said Pagliuca.

The group says they hope to see change now that he’s in charge in Phoenix.

“We will not tolerate empty words of reform or further words of collusion with other law enforcement agencies to block accountability for the harm they have caused,” Pagliuca added.

We reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for comment. We have yet to hear back.