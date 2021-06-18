Phoenix police release video of man shot by officer after holding shoplifting suspects at gunpoint

PHOENIX — Police released body cam video of a deadly shooting that involved a Phoenix officer near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road earlier this month.

The Phoenix Police Department released the video Thursday detailing what led to the shooting.

*VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED*

Police said the incident happened June 3 when an officer saw a man, later identified as 39-year-old William Brookins, pointing a gun at a man and woman.

According to officials, a uniformed officer who was off-duty at the time was directing traffic in the area when he heard a commotion coming from a nearby Rally's restaurant parking lot.

The officer approached Brookins, drew his gun, and told Brookins to drop his gun. Brookins reportedly did not respond to the commands leading the officer to fire at Brookins.

Brookins was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died due to his injuries on June 8.

After the shooting, police said investigators learned that the man and woman who Brookins held at gunpoint had been involved in a shoplifting incident at a nearby store.

According to police, Brookins was traveling in an SUV and told the driver to follow the man and woman to the Rally's restaurant parking lot where he confronted them with a gun.

The shoplifting incident and shooting remain under investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Phoenix Police Department for four years.