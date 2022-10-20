Phoenix PD asking families to provide more info related to missing person cases

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says it is hosting an event on Saturday in an effort to reunite missing people with their families.

The department is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies around the state to bring attention to missing person cases. It’s an annual push for awareness highlighted as Missing in Arizona Day.

The event is set to take place on October 22 at Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Families who are looking for loved ones are urged to attend the event to meet with detectives and provide more information about their cases, medical records, better descriptions, and even familial DNA samples.

Police say more descriptive reports will help them locate their family members, or match them to unidentified person cases.

“Please come. If you filed a report and you have more information, this is your opportunity to talk to detectives face to face, sometimes for the first time. And that one piece of information could be the thing that reunites you with your loved one,” said Phoenix Police Department Commander Matthew Seikmann.

According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) data, there are more than 1,000 missing persons, more than 2,000 unidentified persons, and nearly three dozen unclaimed persons cases out of state.