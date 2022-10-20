PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing in Arizona

Share Facebook

Hannah Hope Holtsoi - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 17 - Last seen Sept. 5, 2022 - Hannah Holtsoi ran away from home on 9/5/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Lyanah Felix - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 16 - Last seen Aug. 13, 2022 - Lyanah was last seen at a group home in Phoenix located at 8017 W. Albeniz Place. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Maylena Paya - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 16 - Last seen Aug. 25, 2022 - Maylena ran away from group home in Phoenix, Arizona on 08/25/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Emily Grace Reeves - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 15 - Last seen Aug. 20, 2022 - Emily was upset and ran away from home. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Mayloni Rutledge - Missing from Prescott Valley - Age: 17 - Last seen Aug. 18, 2022 - On 08/18/2022, at approximately 2031 hours, Mayloni Rutledge was reported by her guardians as a runaway juvenile after she didn't return home at her expected time. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Laila Garner - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen Aug. 27 2022 - Laila was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 8/27/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Christyana Keith-Norris - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen July 1, 2022 - Christyana Keith-Norris ran away from home on 7/1/22. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Alicia Abril - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 20 - Last seen July 16, 2022 - On 07/16/2022 at approximately 1000 hours, Alicia was last seen in the area of N 7th St and E Bell Rd. Her family is concerned for her welfare due to having no contact with her. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Axel Philippe Xavier Brugere - Missing from Oak Creek - Age: 20 - Last seen May 27, 2022 -Axel was last seen hiking on A.B. Young Trail in Oak Creek, Arizona on 05/27/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Calvert Baker - Missing from Pinon, Arizona - Age: 40 - Last seen July 18, 2022 - Calvert was last seen in Pinon, Arizona on 07/18/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Diamond Kennedy - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 15 - Last seen July 6, 2022 - Kennedy was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 07/06/2022. It is possible she is in the Mesa area. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Roberta Louise Braden - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 80 - Last seen May 1, 2022 - On Sunday 01 May 2022 Roberta was last seen in the area of South 31st Way and East Caldwell Street on foot. She was possibly seen/contacted on the Javalina Trail in the South Mountain Park in the early evening of the same day. She is possibly wearing a black and white dri-fit shirt, dark color shorts and white golf shoes. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Michael Aaron Charley - Missing from Chinle - Age: 35 - Last seen May 22, 2022 - Michael Charley was last seen at approximately 8:00 AM on May 22, 2022 in Chinle, Arizona off Navajo Route 27. He has not returned home. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Samantha Jean Schneider - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 41 - Last seen May 5, 2022 - On 5/5/22 Samantha Schneider was last known to be in the Phoenix area, living out of her vehicle. Her family is concerned for her welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Michelle Rose Bernstein-Schultz - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 36 - Last seen June 29, 2022 - On 06/29/2022, Michelle was last seen in the area of N 40th St and E Greenway Rd. There is no evidence of foul play. She is an avid hiker and is believed to be wearing gray hiking sandals with green highlights and a blue backpack. Her bedazzled cup with bumblebees on it is also missing. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Yolan Renee Miller - Missing from Sedona - Age: 38 - Last seen June 19, 2022 - On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Yolan Miller was last seen at about 4 pm after telling a friend that she was going to Jerome, Arizona for a meeting. Miller’s roommate saw her leaving in a hurry from their Sedona residence, wearing a bright teal shirt (possibly with flowers), grey shorts, grey tennis shoes (possibly Nike), gold hairband with white pearls, and black sunglasses. Miller left in her dark grey Ford Escape, which was found abandoned near the Honanki Heritage Site on Forest Service Road 525 on June 24, 2022. Miller has since missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Veronica Rodriguez Mondragon - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 28 - Last seen June 22, 2022 - On June 22, 2022, Veronica Rodriguez Mondragon was last known to be in Phoenix, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Alvaro Christian Quintana - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen Feb. 22, 2022 - Christian had permission to visit a friend and when it was time for him to return home he refused. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Corren Bedonie - Missing from Whippoorwil - Age: 29 - Last seen Feb. 2, 2022 - Corren visited with family member on 2/2/22. He left that residence on foot at about 11:00 p.m., saying he was going to walk to his girlfriend's house. He did not show up at the girlfriend's house. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Johnnie Roy Huff - Missing from Green Valley - Age: 71 - Last seen Jan. 11, 2022 - Mr. Huff was last seen at his home in the evening of January 10, 2022 by his wife. When his wife awoke in the morning he was gone. He has not been seen since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Joseph Maurice Larose - Missing from Phoenix - Age 34 - Last seen April 1, 2022 - Joseph Larose was last seen on 4/1/22 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Keisha Lene Kootswatewa - Missing from Tees Toh - Age: 32 - Last seen March 22, 2022 - Keisha was last seen in Tees Toh, Arizona with her boyfriend on 3/22/22. She has had no contact with family or friends since she went missing. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Lance Dee Dennis - Missing from Beshbito - Age: 54 - Last seen Jan. 24, 2022 - Lance was last seen by a close family friend on January 24, 2022, evening hours. The same person went to Lance's house to check on him on January 25, 2022 and he was not home. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Michael Anthony Moreno - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 16: Last seen Feb. 7, 2022 - Michael ran away from home following a disagreement with his mother. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Madeline Zacarias Ramirez - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen April15, 2022 - Madeline was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 04/15/2022. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Matthew Earl Etsitty - Missing from Chinle - Age: 51 - Last seen. Dec. 25, 2021 - Matthew has not been seen and he has not contacted family members since December 25, 2021. He was last seen getting into a tan or silver Tahoe with chrome rims and a dented back bumper. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Rebecca Curran - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 29 - Last seen Feb. 26, 2022 - Rebecca was released from custody and her location is currently unknown. Family has reported her missing and are concerned. She has never gone this long without reaching out to family. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Samantha Ann Atnip - Missing from Quartzsite - Age: 24 - Last seen: Jan. 25, 2022 - Samantha and her family left Colorado to go camping in Quartzsite, Arizona. On 01/25/2022, Samantha refused to return to her family's campsite and said she was going to be camping in the desert instead. Since this time, Samantha's cell phone has not been turned on and she has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Terry Wayne Holmes - Missing from Prescott - Age: 72 - Last seen April 11, 2022 - Terry Holmes was last seen on April 11, 2022. He appeared to walk away from his residence without his phone, wallet, wedding ring, and required medication. His current whereabout are unknown. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Robert Allen Kuhl - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 81 - Last seen Jan. 2, 2022 - Robert left in his vehicle sometime in mid December for locations unknown. When he did not return, his neighbors reported him missing. Robert has no known family. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Robert Wood - Missing from Casa Grande - Age: 28 - Last seen March 14, 2022 - Robert was last seen on March 14, 2022 in Casa Grande, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Amarria Lache Mosley - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 16 - Last seen Nov. 5, 2021 - Amarria packed an overnight bag and left the Friday of the homecoming football game and school dance. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Adrianna Stevens - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 17 - Last seen Dec. 3, 2021 - Adrianna was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 12/03/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Andrew Michael Yonikus - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 43 - Last seen Oct. 1, 2022 - Family has not had contact with Andrew since August 2021. They are concerned for his welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Aunum Cara Conyers - Missing from Prescott Valley - Age: 14 - Last seen Oct. 16, 2022 - Aunum was on a day pass from Mingus Mountain Academy with her father at Walmart when she ran away. Her dad went into the store and she stayed in the vehicle. When he came back out about 5 minutes later she was gone. She does not have a phone on her person. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Angel Giselle Varela-Grajeda - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 16 - Last seen Dec. 15, 2021 - Angel left her residence in the area of South 6th Street and East Cody Drive with a male boyfriend in a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Arizona license plate of CLG7529. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Claudia Lisette Moreno - Missing from Tempe - Age: 39 - Last seen Nov. 10, 2021 - Claudia was last seen at her apartment after receiving bad news during a court hearing regarding a custody dispute. Claudia was upset and left her residence with only her cell phone and cash. There has been no phone activity since her disappearance. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Haya Watheq Naser - Missing from Glendale - Age: 16 - Last seen Oct. 22, 2021 - Haya was last seen in Glendale, Arizona on 10/22/2021. She was last seen at a group home in the area of 9500 W. Elm Street. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Kafele Jahi Walters - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 27 - Last seen Sept. 21, 2022 - On 15 September 2021 as family were attempting to make contact/check welfare with Kafele, he fled the area on foot failing to return. Family has not had contact with him since and are concerned for his welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Kristine Josephine Gonzalez - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 28 - Last seen Aug. 26, 2021 - On 8/26/21 Kristine Gonzalez last spoke to her family. She was last known to be in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Her family is concerned for her welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Lemau L Misailegalu - Missing from Kingman - Age: 64 - Last seen Oct. 27, 2021 - Lemau is a disabled veteran with known medical conditions who never returned to his government assisted veteran housing. He was last seen by a neighbor walking around the neighborhood, as he normally did, at approximately 1000 hours on 10/27/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Marisol Esperanza Elias - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 17 - Last seen Oct. 4, 2021 - Marisol was last seen at her group home in the area of West Happy Valley Road and West 23rd Avenue. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Phelani Geneva Rojo - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 17 - Last seen Sept. 22, 2021 - Phelani ran away from home following an argument with her mother. She was last seen getting into a white vehicle. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Ruben Peter Begay - Missing from Jeddito - Age: 35 - Last seen Dec. 12, 2021 - Ruben normally stays in contact with his mother, by phone or comes home. He has not been heard from since 12/12/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Allen Ray Shindle - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 70 - Last seen July 24, 2021 - Allen recently moved to Bullhead City and was last heard from via telephone on 07/23/2021. He has not returned to his known residence. Shindle's Harley Davidson motorcycle was later recovered on 10/06/21 outside Laughlin, Nevada. Search and rescue was unable to locate Allen in the vicinity of his motorcycle. He may be in need of medical attention. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Amber Rae Johnston - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 36 - Last seen Aug. 17, 2021 - Amber was last heard from by family in Bullhead City, Arizona in August of 2021. She may be in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brian Richard Harris - Missing from Prescott Valley - Aug: 38 - Last seen July 11, 2021 - On Sunday, 07-11-2021, left his residence in Prescott Valley, Arizona to go camping by himself. He has not returned and has not been in contact with anyone since leaving. It is unknown where he went camping, but it is likely in northern Arizona - possible the Flagstaff area. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Ethan Benjamin Ristow - Missing from Scottsdale - Age: 37 - Last seen Aug. 21, 2022 - On Saturday, August 21, 2021 around 2000 hours, Ethan Ristow was last reported seen in the desert area near East Shea Blvd. and Beeline Highway (State Route 87) near the border of Fountain Hills and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and has not been seen since. Ethan's vehicle was located abandoned in the area. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Danielle J Sullivan - Missing from Anthem - Age: 31 - Last seen July 30, 2021 - Danielle was last seen in Anthem, Arizona on 07/30/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

David James Muehl - Missing from Apache Junction - Age: 55 - Last seen Aug. 20, 2021 - On August, 20, 2021, at approximately 1620 hours, MCSO deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the First Water Trailhead in the Tonto National Forest, Maricopa County, Arizona. The vehicle, a Hertz rental, appeared stuck and the keys were found about 40 feet from the unsecured vehicle. The vehicle was rented to David Muehl and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Felipe Zamora - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 39 - Last seen July 13, 2021 - Felipe Zamora was last heard from after he ran out of gas on his quad in the desert. His quad was located by search and rescue, but Felipe has never been found. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

James Daniels - Missing from Wickenburg - Age: 42 - Last seen Aug. 21, 2021 - James Daniels was last seen around 08/21/2021, when he was helping a friend move from Nevada to Mississippi. They were driving separate vehicles through Arizona, when one got a flat between Kingman and Wickenburg. Daniels stayed behind with a trailer, box truck and his small dog, Penny, while his friend drove to fix the tire. He has not been heard from since. He was last seen near Mile Marker 164 north of Wickenburg, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Michael Salvatore Mariani - Missing from Cave Creek - Age: 60 - Last seen Aug. 19, 2021 - On 08/19/2021, Michael Mariani's vehicle was located abandoned in the area of Forest Road 41 & 37, within the Tonto National Forest, Maricopa County. His vehicle was found stuck in a wash with a note saying he was injured and needed help. The note indicated he started walking "west" towards the I-17 but he has yet to be located. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Roger Charley Sr. - Missing from Chilchinbito - Age: 61 - Last seen Aug. 16, 2021 - On the morning of August 16, 2021, Roger Charley Sr. was last seen walking southward away from the house near a dirt bus route. Mr. Charley Sr. was well known to hitch hike between two communities on the Navajo Nation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Werner Ronaldo Fajardo-Ardon - Missing from Lukeville - Age: 28 - Last seen July 26, 2021 - Werner stated on 7/26/2021 he was going to cross the Mexican/US border through Sonoyta, Mexico with several other people. He told his family it would take approximately 8 days ending near Gila Bend, AZ. Family stated others in his party advised Werner got sick and was left behind. He has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Daniel Robinson - Missing from Buckeye - Age: 24 - Last seen June 23, 2021 - Daniel is a 24 year old black male who was last seen on 6/23/21 at approximately 0915. Daniel was last seen leaving a job site in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye. Daniel's vehicle was later located approximately four miles southwest of the job site Robinson was last seen at. Daniel has not been seen or heard from since leaving the job site. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Ella Mae Begay - Missing from Sweetwater - Age: 62 - Last seen June 15, 2021 - Ella Begay was last seen by family on June 15, 2021 in Sweetwater, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Joseph Samuel Bullis - Missing from Peridot - Age: 37 - Last seen June 10, 2021 - Last seen in the Bashas parking lot. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Boris De La Ossa - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 78 - Last seen June 21, 2021 - On 06/21/2021, Boris was last seen in the area of N 12th St and E Maryland Ave. He has not had contact with any neighbors or friends since then. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Luis Gerrardo Bazoco Jimenez - Missing from Mesa - Age: 25 - Last seen June 20, 2021 - On 6/20/2021, Luis left his residence in the morning to go to Canyon Lake over the weekend with some friends. Later that night, Luis went to a night club called "Bahia De Kino" with some friends. His girlfriend later tried to contact Luis with negative results and contacted Luis's work and they told her Luis called in on Monday and hadn't seen him since. Luis's friends and family have not seen or heard from him and are very concerned for his welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Reuben Peraza Benavidez - Missing from Tucson - Age: 85 - Last seen June 13, 2021 - Reuben left his residence on foot in the area of Valencia and I-19 sometime late in the evening on 06/13/2021 or early in the morning on 06/14/2021. Reuben was known to take long walks in the area (8 plus miles at a time) and may have been trying to make his way to Bisbee AZ. He has been known to walk in the desert area near his home that borders the Tohono O'odham Nation, San Xavier Indian Reservation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Yalacia Francisco - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 15 - Last seen July 3, 2021 - Yalacia was last seen at her group home, which she ran away from, in the area of West Lower Buckeye Road and South 105th Drive. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Antonio Flores-Perez - Missing from Maricopa - Age: 47 - Last seen April 2, 2021 - On 04/02/21 Pinal County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the home of Antonio Flores-Perez in Maricopa, Arizona, in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival to the residence PCSO Deputies located Antonio's wife deceased inside the residence. Antonio Flores-Perez last had contact with his wife's daughters via telephone on 04/01/21. A vehicle (F-150) was also found missing from the scene. On 04/16/21, the vehicle was located in a remote desert area in western Pinal County, Arizona. Antonio has been missing since the onset of this investigation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brandon William Parish - Missing from Meadview - Age: 19 - Last seen Feb 3, 2021 - Brandon was last seen walking away from family members after an altercation took place, and after Brandon shot at a vehicle occupied by the mentioned family members. Brandon has not been heard from or seen since the incident. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brian Jay Gall - Missing from Flagstaff - Age: 40 - Last seen: Jan. 2, 2021 - Brian Gall's vehicle was discovered in the forest near Forest Service Road #300 (Rim Road) and the Arizona Trail, AZ on January 20, 2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Christopher Robin Canning - Missing from Golden Valley - Age: 60 - Last seen May 14, 2021 - On 05-14-21, at approximately 1500 hours, Christopher Canning was at his father's residence, where he had been living for approximately two weeks. Christopher and his father ended up in an argument over politics. After the argument the father went outside and to do yard work and Christopher was last seen inside the residence. Christopher was not noticed to be missing until the following day. The property they both lived on is approximately 30 acres and was searched by Mohave County Search and Rescue. Christopher was not located during this search. Christopher does not have access to any transportation or communication devices. Christopher's whereabouts or direction of travel are unknown. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jason Robert Shelley - Missing from Quartzsite - Age: 51 - Last seen May 10, 2021 - Jason was last seen in the Quartzsite, Arizona area on 05/10/2021. He has not been seen or heard from since this date. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Eli Bugler - Missing from Sedona - Age: 26 - Last seen March 12, 2021 - On 3/12/21, Eli was dropped off in the area of Soldier's Pass in Sedona, Arizona so he could go to a cave and experience a "Vision Quest". After being dropped off, Eli has not been heard from by any family or friends. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jackson Michael Clifford - Missing from Flagstaff - Age: 25 - Last seen April 16, 2021 - Jackson was last seen in Flagstaff, Arizona on 04/16/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jose Domingo Alvarado Jr. - Missing from Williams - Age: 59 - Last seen Jan. 22, 2021 - Jose Alvarado Jr. left his residence in Yuba City, CA. on 1/21/21 and was later contacted in his vehicle (white 2016 Kia Forte, CA Tag#7YEH979) by the Department of Public Safety in Arizona on 1/22/21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near outpost 168, traveling east towards Flagstaff, AZ. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Norman George Lee - Missing from Window Rock - Age: 59 - Last seen April 29, 2021 - Norman left home and later texted his sister on April 29, 2021. He has not been heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Philbert Leo Shorty - Missing from Fort Defiance - Age: 44 - Last seen Jan 28, 2021 - Philbert left from his aunt residence in Fort Defiance, Arizona on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at about 4-5:00 p.m. He told his aunt he was headed to Navajo and then possibly to Tsaile, Arizona. Philbert's vehicle was found abandoned in Tsaile, Arizona on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He has not been seen or contacted family since then. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Randles Lunsford - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 35 - Last seen Jan 27, 2021 - Randles Lunsford never returned home on 1/27/21. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Tony Story Hull - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 42 - Last seen May 5, 2021 - On 5/5/21 Tony Hull was last known to be in Phoenix, Arizona. His vehicle was found abandoned on a forest road in Yavapai County on 5/12/21. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Alexander Eskee - Missing from Dennehotso - Age: 37 - Last seen June 5, 2020 - Alexander left his residence in a white Dodge truck and has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Joseph Ray Hunt - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 33 - Last seen March 19, 2020 - Joseph was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 03/19/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

James William Jodon - Missing from Quartzsite - Age: 25 - Last seen April 9, 2020 - James left Cleveland, Ohio and was last known to be in Quartzsite, Arizona. He travels with his dog Zara, who may be with him. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Darwin Xavier Inestroza Martinez - Missing from southern Arizona - Age: 27 - Last seen May 4, 2020 - On 5/4/20 Darwin Xavier Inestroza Martinez was last known to be in the southern Arizona desert. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Kathlina Cristina Rios - Missing from Gila Bend - Age: 35 - Last seen April 12, 2020 - Kathlina Rios was last seen on 04/12/2020 and may be in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. She has not been in contact with her mother or friends since she left. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Khayman Welch - Missing from Apache Junction - Age: 25 - Last seen Aug. 12, 2020 - Khayman and his uncle stopped at the Needle Vista Lookout at milepost 203 and State Route 88 to watch the sunset in the Superstition Mountain wilderness. Khayman told his uncle he wanted to watch the sunset on the Needle and walked off into the desert and has not been seen since. A search of the area commenced within a few hours of disappearance but he has not been located. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Aziz Garba Akame - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 64 - Last seen Sept. 25, 2020 - At the end of September, 2020, Aziz Akame walked away from his residence in south central Phoenix. He has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brian Timothy Crain - Missing from Golden Valley - Age: 53 - Last seen Aug. 29, 2020 - Brian lived alone in a remote area of Golden Valley, Arizona. He was last seen by neighbors or family in August of 2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Daniel James Villarreal - Missing from Surprise - Age: 24 - Last seen Aug. 23, 2020 - Daniel was last heard from on 08/23/2020 in Surprise, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Monica Zuniga Sandoval - Missing from Mesa - Age: 30 - Last seen May 30, 2020 - Monica Zuniga Sandoval has not been in contact with family since May 2020. The last time family had spoken with her, Monica sounded confused and was not making a lot of sense. She may be under mental distress and her family is concerned for her welfare. Monica is known to wear prescription glasses and has braces. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Richard Allen Chiago - Missing from Tempe - Age: 47 - Last seen July 24, 2020 - On 7/24/20 at approximately 0830 hours, Richard left his group home on foot with no phone, wallet or money. Richard has knowledge of the bus system in the City of Tempe. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Marriah Lenae Hardy - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen Nov. 2, 2020 - On 11/2/20 Marriah Lenae Hardy was last seen in the area of North 67th Avenue and West Palm Lane in Phoenix, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Rick Allen Lewis - Missing from Sun City West - Age: 63 - Last seen June 3, 2020 - Rick had been residing with his mother in Sun City West, AZ for approximately 18 months. He left on his bicycle on the morning of 6/3/2020 and his mother has not had contact with him since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Sandee Suzanne Hines - Missing from Mesa - Age: 45 - On 03/01/20, Sandee was last seen by a neighbor, she has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

William Richard Reeves - Missing from Mohave Valley - Age: 59 - Last seen Sept. 9, 2020 - Richard Reeves was last heard from in September of 2020 while residing in Mohave Valley. The mother of his children had passed away and Richard may have been depressed. He reportedly made comments about jumping into the Colorado River. He has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Alicia Navarro - Missing from Glendale - Age: 14 - Last seen Sept. 15, 2019 - Alicia was last seen on September 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jerole Nathan Tsinnijinnie - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 28 - Last seen Jan. 1, 2020 - Jerole was seen at approximately 8:00am on 01 January 2020 in the area of South 58th Avenue and South Cottonfields Lane in the Laveen area of Phoenix, Arizona leaving a family members residence on foot. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Nicholas Samson Rice - Missing from Black Canyon City - Age: 47 - Last seen Feb. 16, 2020 - On 02/16/2020 Nicholas Rice crashed his vehicle northbound on I-17 about one mile north of Sunset Point Rest Stop. Nicholas and his front seat passenger fled the scene of the crash to the east entering a large open field. The two continued east where they stopped at the edge of a large canyon near a mine. The passenger of the vehicle said Nicholas had injured his ankle during the crash and could no longer continue. The passenger walked into the canyon and negotiated his way to Sunset Point rest stop where a passerby gave him a ride home. Nicholas is believed to have remained near the canyon, although is exact location is unknown. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Anita Helen Sumlin - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 46 - Last seen Feb. 23, 2020 - Anita has not had contact with her family for an extended period of time which is unusal and concerning. Her last documented contact in Phoenix, Arizona was 02/23/2020, where she was noted to be experiencing homelessness. She has not been seen or heard from since this date. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Celia Lene Englund - Missing from Peoria - Age: 59 - Last seen Dec. 2, 2019 - Celia Englund was last known to be in Peoria, Arizona. She has been out of contact with family for the last few years which is unusual. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Charles Ray Navasie - Missing from Keams Canyon - Age: 54 - Last seen Feb. 4, 2020 - Charles Navasie was last seen by relatives on the Hopi reservation near the area of his residence on 02/04/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Dominique Mays - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 24 - Last seen March 1, 2020 - Dominique left New York City for Phoenix, Arizona and has not been in contact with family since 03/01/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Ervin Nez - Missing from Chinle - Age: 35 - Last seen Aug. 24, 2019 - Ervin is mentally delayed and has been going from residence to residence among family members. However, family members have not seen or heard from his since the latter part of August 2019. He was last seen in the Cottonwood area, just west of Chinle, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Esmeralda Geneva Cruz - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen Sept. 19, 2019 - On 09/19/2019, Esmeralda, 14, ran away from her group home in the area of N 35th Ave and W Happy Valley Rd. Possibly with biological family. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jordan Victor Carvalho - Missing from Golden Valley - Age: 30 - Last seen Sept. 1, 2019 - Jordan was living in Golden Valley, Arizona with his mother and grandmother. Jordan's grandmother returned home on 09-01-2019 to find that Jordan was not home, and she has not heard from him since. Jordan was possibly on his way to Bremerton, Washington. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Keith Leslie Stroup - Missing from Yuma - Age: 60 - Last seen Oct. 28, 2019 - Keith was attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico on 10/28/2019 and told a friend he would meet him later that night. He had crossed into Mexico the night before and had car trouble. Keith had 2 large tan pitbulls with him at the time. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

