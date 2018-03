PHOENIX - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects who robbed a Circle K in Phoenix and assaulted the clerk.

Officials say on Tuesday, January 9, around 1:45 a.m., two men walked into the Circle K at 7th Street and Thomas Road and walked up to the counter with several items.

Before the clerk engaged the transaction, one of the men jumped over the counter while the other ran around the counter to confront the clerk.

As the men demanded money from the register, one of the suspects punched the clerk in the face. The money trey was opened, and the men fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a pink hooded sweater with black pants and gray Nike's with white swoosh.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with a mustache and wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants, and gray and white converse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or on silentwitness.org