Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set in 1949

items.[0].videoTitle
We're looking to set some records as we end November and enter the last month of 2021!
Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 4.39.44 AM.png
Posted at 4:40 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 07:02:26-05

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service says Phoenix is on track to finish a warmer than usual month of November.

If temperatures hit at least 80 degrees Tuesday, meteorologists say Phoenix will have had 25 days at 80 degrees or higher. That would break the record set in November 1949 of 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures.

Weather service officials say the warm weather in Phoenix will extend into at least early December with a high of 82 predicted on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 4.36.31 AM.png

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is a division of the National Weather Service.

Officials with the center say La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year, bringing drier and warmer winter weather.

Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 4.36.39 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 4.36.50 AM.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV