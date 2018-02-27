Phoenix neighborhood confused over mysterious 'loud noises'

PHOENIX - From 7th Street to Bethany Home Road, all the way to 12th Street and Highland Avenue, people were wondering what kinds of noises they were hearing Saturday night around 8 pm.

Phoenix Police tell us an officer working in the area reported hearing what he believed to be fireworks, even though it's mostly against the law to use many types of fireworks this during time of year.

"I am a Gladys Kravitz," explains Amalia Gorraiz, who has lived off 12 Street and Highland her entire life. "I want to know what's going on in my hood."

But Gorraiz isn't a nosy neighbor; she just likes to know what's going on. So this past Saturday, when she heard something a little out of the ordinary, she knew something was up.

"It was like boom boom boom...boom boom boom...boom boom boom boom...and I counted to ten," she explained.

At first, Gorraiz thought it could have been gunshots.

"But then I thought, that can't really be a gunshot because it's not that shotgun sound."

She wasn't the only one confused.

On the NextDoor website, we saw a number of people asking if they had heard shots fired. But after a number of people phoned police, they came to the same conclusion that it was most likely someone setting off fireworks.

"We want to keep people safe," explained Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

He said Phoenix Fire crews respond to firework calls year-round, which is always a concern as we approach the wildfire season.

"Things are just brittle," Van Hook explained. "They're dry, and they're more flammable."

According to state law, you're only allowed to use consumer fireworks between June 24 - July 6 and again December 24 - January 3. If you're caught using those fireworks outside of those windows, you could face a $1,000 fine.

You can read the full ordinance here.

To see a list of what's banned and what you are allowed to use year-round, click here.