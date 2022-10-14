Phoenix man sentenced to prison for weapons misconduct, street racing charges

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who pleaded guilty to weapons and street racing charges has been sentenced to prison time by a Maricopa County judge.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced to more than two years in an Arizona Department of Corrections prison.

MCAO says Luna-Espinoza “is known in the illicit street racing community as an organizer, who uses social media platforms to entice and engage others in the community in committing this type of illegal and dangerous activity.”

He also reportedly has prior racing convictions.

MCAO says the Phoenix Police Street Racing Task Force, since its creation in 2019, “has submitted 8108 charges to our office, issued 648 civil speeding tickets, impounded 844 vehicles and submitted 294 race-related trespassing charges.”

