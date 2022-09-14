More than 170 arrested for street racing throughout the weekend in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — More than 170 people were arrested over the weekend following street racing takeovers in Tucson, according to police.

The first one was near South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales Road, less than two miles east of the Tucson International Airport. The second location was on private property near South Kolb Road and East Century Park Drive, approximately 2.5 miles east of the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Along with citations for traffic violations, law enforcement issued criminal summonses for trespassing, a class one misdemeanor, to drivers and spectators.

In accordance with Tucson City Code, nine vehicles were impounded for street racing, 124 adults were arrested, 53 juveniles arrested, and five guns were recovered.

Tucson Police Officers and Detectives are continuing to develop enforcement efforts in partnership with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety/AZ DPS GIITEM, and the affected property owners.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME and refer to TPD case number P2208310150.