PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of plotting to carry out a "lone wolf" attack inspired by the Islamic State has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Prosecutors say Derrick Thompson also was sentenced Monday to four years of probation.

Thompson pleaded guilty earlier this month to assisting a criminal syndicate and solicitation to commit misconduct involving weapons.

The 31-year-old Thompson was arrested in December 2016 after being watched by the FBI for more than two years.

He subsequently was indicted on charges of assisting a criminal syndicate, attempting to commit misconduct involving weapons and inciting or inducing a criminal syndicate.