Alleged Phoenix terror suspect Derrick Thompson reaches plea agreement

PHOENIX - An alleged terror plot suspect and Maricopa County prosecutors have reached a plea agreement.
Derrick Thompson (aka Abu Talib Al-Amriki) who was released from jail on March 21, 2017, has agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal syndicate and solicitation to commit misconduct involving weapons.
Per court documents, Thompson will serve one year in prison plus four years supervised probation upon his release. He also is not allowed to have any contact with members or sympathizers associated with terror groups as listed by the U.S. State Department.