Alleged Phoenix terror suspect Derrick Thompson reaches plea agreement

PHOENIX - An alleged terror plot suspect and Maricopa County prosecutors have reached a plea agreement.

Derrick Thompson (aka Abu Talib Al-Amriki) who was released from jail on March 21, 2017, has agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal syndicate and solicitation to commit misconduct involving weapons.

Per court documents, Thompson will serve one year in prison plus four years supervised probation upon his release. He also is not allowed to have any contact with members or sympathizers associated with terror groups as listed by the U.S. State Department.

In December 2016, a grand jury indicted Thompson on charges related to supporting ISIS. Investigators believed Thompson was soliciting and inducing others to join ISIS.

Per court records, in October 2016, Thompson made several Google searches including midnight mass, martyrdom vs. suicide and which type of gun is the most powerful.

In January 2015, investigators say Thompson tried to buy a gun with the intent to carry out an attack. However, Thompson is a convicted felon which prohibits him from purchasing a firearm.

Thompson was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for his involvement in two armed robberies in 2005 and released on January 1, 2013.

The plea agreement is expected to be formally approved during Thompson’s sentencing on January 22.