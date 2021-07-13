Phoenix Fire Union wants to close hiking trails in excessive heat

PHOENIX — The United Phoenix Fire Union is calling for several hiking trails to close when temperatures reach 105 degrees or higher.

The union has requested that the Phoenix Parks and Recreation board restrict access to three trails: Cholla Trail Head, Echo Canyon Trail Head, and the Piestewa Peak Trail Head.

There will be a public meeting on Tuesday evening for the Parks and Recreation Board to discuss the union’s call for action.

Last month, 12 firefighters were sent home after a number of back-to-back rescues in one shift. Two of those firefighters had to be hospitalized because of dehydration.

“These trails represent the most dangerous and challenging terrains in Phoenix to perform rescues at. Limiting access to these trails during times of extreme temperatures will make for a safer Phoenix and reduce putting our residents, visitors, and rescuers at unnecessary risk,” a representative wrote on the union’s Facebook page.

If you would like to watch, the meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on the City of Phoenix website.