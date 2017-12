PHOENIX - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in central Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire officials say an unidentified man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after being shot near 15th and Missouri avenues.

ON SCENE: of a shooting near 15th Ave/Missouri. 30yo male in critical condition. Looks like Missouri Ave is closed between 15th Ave and 7th Ave. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/vqpkgN4XOU — Aldo Vazquez (@abc15aldo) December 31, 2017

It is unclear what led to the shooting, or if there are any suspects being sought.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.