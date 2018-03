PHOENIX - Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital following a serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Roeser Road.

According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, all had critical injuries and were taken to trauma centers.

Police on scene said one of the adults later died from their injuries.

Police say there will be road restrictions in place from 32nd Street to 38th Street on Roeser Road. Restrictions will be in place for about four to five hours, police say.

