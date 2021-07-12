Phoenix family welcomes son just in time to cheer on Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of 2021 NBA Finals

PHOENIX — Jaxon Haughton was born two weeks early, yet, just in time to become a young Phoenix Suns fan and cheer the team on during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I had plans for the night because we all had a Suns game to watch,” said new mom, Sasha Haughton, laughing.

Delivering baby Jazon so close to tip-off of Game 1 of the Finals was not part of the birth plan -- but it happened.

Jaxon's due date wasn't set for nearly two weeks later, July 19. But, at Sasha's recent check-up, her doctor told her that her amniotic fluid looked unusual and baby Jaxon would need to be delivered right away.

“We were hoping we had a couple more weeks to go, but he couldn’t wait for Game 1,” said new dad, Daniel Haughton, laughing.

Sasha and Daniel planned to watch the game with their neighbor, Dr. Scott Gulinson, who also happened to be Sasha's OB-GYN.

“I said 'you do realize there is a Suns game tonight?'” Dr. Gulinson said through a smile. “We have to figure out a way to get this to happen in a timely fashion so it does not interfere with that of course.”

Their 3:30 p.m. appointment at Banner Thunderbird was pushed to 5:30 p.m. and Baby Jaxon made his entrance to the world at 6:01 pm, right when the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks took to the court.

“Once we were done with everything, I said 'bye guys I’m watching the game,'” Dr. Gulinson recalled. By the way, the Suns won Game 1, 118-105 (and Game 2, 118, 108).

So, is baby Jaxon ready to see the Suns finish off the Bucks? You could say he was born ready.