Phoenix extends hours for e-scooter and bike rides downtown

PHOENIX — As of Friday, the Phoenix Street Transportation Department expanded the use of e-scooters and e-bike rentals overnight.

Phoenix made the use of Lime and Spin bikes and scooters on downtown city streets permanent in January 2023 with operations from 5 a.m. to just before midnight daily.

Now, a new, six-month pilot program expands that to all hours and will monitor the ridership popularity during that time.

Phoenix Active Transportation Principal Planner Marielle Brown said the bikes and scooters are most popular during the weekends and evenings, however, they also help people who have no other form of transportation.

“Unless you are lucky enough to live within a few minutes walking of a train or bus station, you might have a little bit more of a walk. So, the e-bikes and e-scooters can help to fill that gap,” Brown said.

City data shows more than 330,000 trips were taken as a part of the micro-mobility program from January through November.

Brown reminds riders that safety should be number one. In Phoenix, riders must stay on the street or bike lane where available and obey all traffic laws.

“You should be sharing the lane and you should be doing it safely,” Brown said.