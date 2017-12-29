Phoenix condominium complex extinguishes fire extinguishers

PHOENIX - They are the first line of defense when a blaze starts in your home: fire extinguishers.

But, a tenant at a Phoenix condominium complex reached out to ABC15 saying, management took theirs away. She is demanding action now after a fire ripped through a nearby unit on Tuesday night at the Dunlap Condominiums near 35th and Dunlap Avenues. The severe damage forcing her out of her unit for at least a month now.

Karen Dinardo said that they used to have fire extinguishers right outside their units. But, she has not seen them since before 2011.

"I remember walking out the door and saying, 'What are you doing,' Dinardo recalled. "And he said, 'I'm taking your fire extinguishers out.' And I says, 'Why?' and he said, 'You don't need them.''

Dinardo now begs to differ with that statement after that fire broke out right next to her. She said that neighbors were forced to improvise while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

"All they had was a bucket of water," Dinardo said. "I mean, that's not going to work."

She believes they had fire extinguishers, it would have contained the fire and made sure other units were not so severely damaged.

Captain Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Departments agrees.

"If you could pull the pin, point it at a safe distance - you're going to have a good chance of putting out that fire," Captain McDade explained.

He also said that Phoenix Fire Code mandates places like condominiums and apartments to have a fire extinguisher. So, Dinardo and other tenants’ claims are incredibly concerning.

"If you live in an area of a complex that has more than four units within one individual building, by code they have to provide fire extinguishers," explained Captain McDade.

ABC15 tried to get in contact with the company that mangers the condominium. However, it was after business hours. So,

But, Captain McDade said if you are in a situation similar to what Dinardo is describing, take action and report it to Fire Prevention Specialist.

"And you say, 'Listen - I live here. I'm concerned that there's not a working fire extinguisher. Can you please send somebody out to make sure that my building is up to code' and we'll get out there and we'll check it out," Captain McDade said.

The number to call to make a report is 602-262-6771.