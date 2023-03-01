Phoenix canal murders trial continues, garnering national attention

All eyes are on the now months-long Phoenix canal murders trial that stems from crimes committed 30 years ago.

Bryan Patrick Miller is accused of killing 22-year-old Angela Brosso in November 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

Both were riding their bikes in Phoenix along the Arizona canal when they were killed.

DNA evidence eventually led to the trial that's unfolding now.

Now, given this is a bench trial, it all comes down to whether the judge decides if Miller was sane or not at the time of the alleged offenses.

He pleaded not guilty to the murders, but his defense team is trying for a "not guilty by reason of insanity" verdict.

That's all while the state is seeking the death penalty.

Psychologist Leslie Dana-Kirby was on the stand Tuesday, discussing the diagnoses for Miller, which includes dissociative amnesia.

Some experts previously called on the stand also diagnosed him with autism.

That's why the defense argues Miller doesn't believe he did anything wrong.

Though Dana-Kirby doesn’t believe Miller is autistic.

“Hypothetically someone with severe autism might not know the difference between right and wrong when committing an offense,” asked the defense.

“Yes, it would be pretty severe in my opinion, but yes that’s a possibility,” responded Dana-Kirby.

The state also questioned Dana-Kirby about whether she believes the murders Miller is charged with committing, happened when he was in a dissociative state.

The psychologist said Miller told her he didn’t normally carry a knife around, adding, in her view, this is an item he had to plan to bring with him at the time of the crimes.

"In my opinion, these crimes are very consistent with the plan that the defendant wrote around the age of 17 or 18,” said Dana-Kirby.

The defense fired back saying Miller has suffered from dissociative amnesia and doesn’t recall any wrongdoings associated with when the crimes were committed.

They argue this made Miller insane at the time of the crimes.

This bench trial is expected to last well into March.