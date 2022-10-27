Trial continues for "Canal Killer" accused of murdering two Valley women in the 90s

PHOENIX — The bench trial continues nearly 30 years after the gruesome Phoenix canal murders.

On Thursday, prosecutors continued making their case in court against 49-year-old Bryan Patrick Miller, a man they believe brutally murdered two young women at the prime of their life.

He’s charged with murdering 22-year-old Angela Brasso in 1992, and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993.

Both were near the Arizona canal, in separate incidents, when they were attacked.

Their bodies were found mutilated and left out in the open.

Thursday, the prosecution called Miller's friend to the stand and asked questions about a turquoise bodysuit. The one Melanie Bernas was wearing when police found her body in 1993.

“Does this look at all familiar to you?” asked the prosecutor.

“Yes,” answered the witness.

“Why does it look familiar to you?” asked the prosecutor.

“I had seen it earlier amongst his possessions,” the witness responded.

“When did you see it in his possession?” asked the prosecutor.

“It could have been around August of ‘93,” said the witness.

“Before Ms. Bernas was killed?” asked the prosecutor.

“Correct,” answered the witness.

“And was this in your belongings at your place?” asked the prosecutor.

“Yes,” the witness said.

Prosecutors are wanting to establish Miller is guilty and are seeking the death penalty, but Bryan's defense is arguing that he be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

“What is that video of?” asked the defense.

“That’s when we took the whale-watching excursion,” the same witness answered.

“So you were the one filming?” asked the defense.

“Yes,” responded the witness.

“You were with Bryan and Amy and their daughter Sarah?” asked the defense.

“Yes,” said the witness.

“At some point after that trip, did you have a chance to mention or talk about the trip itself with Bryan,” asked the defense.

“Yes,” the witness answered.

“And do you recall whether Bryan was able to remember taking that trip or not,” asked the defense.

“He couldn’t remember,” said the witness.

This is a bench trial, which means there's no jury and it's just a judge.

The judge will ultimately decide Miller’s fate.

Given this is a bench trial, there won’t be testimony every day, and it’s expected to last months (at least until December).

