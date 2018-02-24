Pets rescued from Phoenix boarding facility get second chance

PHOENIX - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance at life and are improving after they were seized from valley boarding facility, Planet Petopia.

Humane Society officials say the dogs and cats were living in filthy conditions, leading to the arrest of the boarding owners.

One of the dogs that's a survivor: 10-year-old Harriet. When she was rescued, she weighed only 15 pounds. Now she's 40 pounds.

"Probably one of the worst medical situations that I've ever seen," said Field Supervisor Ruthie Jesus. "Every single animal we were removing, was in dire need of medical treatment."

Harriet was one of 217 animals seized from the boarding facility. Most were underweight, covered in ticks and open sores.

"This wasn't something that was a catastrophic disease that hit them," said Veterinarian Melissa Thompson. "It was neglect. That's what really hits you hard."

Some of the animals had valley fever, tick fever, and ringworm. A few had to be put down.

The owners of Planet Petopia, Barbaraann and Glen Whitley, were arrested last week. But many of the animals were dumped there by an un-named rescue, meaning more charges could be coming.

Meantime, the animals continue to improve. There was already a vast difference just hours after they were rescued.

"The first night that we brought back the 52 animals, it was quiet," said Ruthie Jesus. "You walked through the kennel at the end of the night and it was totally quiet. All the dogs were asleep. They had full bellies. Dishes were empty and they were curled up on their beds."

The animals will soon be put up for adoption after their medical treatments.

To make room, the Humane Society is holding an adoption special through Sunday. Adult dogs are 50% off.