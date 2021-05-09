PD: Woman shot after fight with man at store near 40th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman at her workplace Sunday morning.

Officials say around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a store near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

Officers say preliminary information indicates the woman got into some sort of altercation with a man in the store before she was shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect who took off before officers arrived.

Police say this is an active investigation.

If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).