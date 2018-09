PHOENIX - Police say a pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

According to Phoenix police, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Broadway Road for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Witnesses reportedly told officers the pedestrian, an adult man, was crossing mid-block on Broadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

East and westbound traffic on Broadway was restricted for several hours after the crash.

