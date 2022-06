PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting along a freeway in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred along Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road around 4 a.m.

Officers at the scene confirmed to ABC15 that a person driving in the area was shot and drove off the road into a ditch area.

Information about suspects or what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

The Thunderbird Road off-ramp is shut down for northbound traffic due to the investigation.