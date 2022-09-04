PD: Man dies while in custody after an alleged attempted burglary

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man died while in officer custody Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the man was taken into custody after he was allegedly involved in an attempted burglary at a house near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to police, the man opened the front door of a house and he was told to leave by the homeowner. The man allegedly tried to open doors of other houses nearby.

Police say the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors and acting erratic.

When officers tried to handcuff the man, police say they were met with resistance and put the man on the ground and handcuffed him.

Police say the man was responsive while officers were waiting for the fire department to arrive for evaluation.

The man became unresponsive during evaluation.

The handcuffs were removed and the fire department started life saving measures before the man was transported to a hospital where he died, according to police.

The man's official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. The officers involved are under an internal and criminal investigation.