PD: Fight leads to deadly shooting near 59th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Police say an argument led to a deadly shooting in Phoenix Monday night.

Officers say a 34-year-old man shot a 33-year-old man after the two got into some sort of altercation near 59th and Northern avenues.

Police say the victim shot back at the suspect, who fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Authorities say the suspect was later located at another Valley hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim and suspect are not being identified at this time.