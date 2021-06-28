PD: Deadly hit-and-run vehicle found abandoned in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of 21st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. where the pedestrian-involved wreck occurred.

The woman, identified as 42-year-old Lukina Yazzie, was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Yazzie was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The vehicle fled the scene but was later found abandoned near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road. After a search of the area, no suspect was located.

Police say the vehicle was a tan Chevy Tahoe, but no further information was released.