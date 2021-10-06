PD: 2 hurt in drive-by shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating after two people were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road Tuesday night.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area and when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say they later learned a man was also shot at this location and was admitted to a hospital nearby.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates the victims were shot by subjects in a vehicle that took off before police arrived.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.