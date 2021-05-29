PD: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Around 5 a.m., officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road where three people with gunshot wounds were found in the common area of an apartment complex.

Fire crews pronounced one victim, only identified as a man, dead at the scene. Another man and a woman were left in critical condition.

Officials are still working to learn what led to the shooting and identify anyone else who was involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.