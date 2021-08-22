Phoenix police investigating deadly double shooting near 35th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in Phoenix Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police say one was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The victims are not being identified at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation. If you have any information, please call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).