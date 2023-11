PHOENIX — One person has been hospitalized with burn injuries after a house fire near 7th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Friday and received reports of a person who may have been trapped in the fire.

An adult male was found and was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The photo above shows the fire visible from I-10 and 7th Street.

Details on what started the fire have not been released.