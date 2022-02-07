Watch
Officials on scene of police shooting near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road

Officials are at the "active scene" of a police shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix. The incident took place sometime before 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 16:08:23-05

PHOENIX — Officials are at the "active scene" of a police shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix.

The incident took place sometime before 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say the situation is still active and ask that citizens avoid the area.

Today's shooting marks the sixth media-reported police shooting in the Valley so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

