Officials on scene of police shooting near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Officials are at the "active scene" of a police shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix.

The incident took place sometime before 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say the situation is still active and ask that citizens avoid the area.

Officer-involved shooting in the area of 30th Ave & Coronado. The scene is still active. For your safety, please avoid the area. Monitor our Twitter account for updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/JPqjStgOoS Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 7, 2022

Today's shooting marks the sixth media-reported police shooting in the Valley so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.