Officials hold citizenship ceremony in Phoenix on 4th of July

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 04, 2022
PHOENIX — A special ceremony was held in the Valley Monday to welcome 30 new citizens on the 4th of July holiday.

Officials with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona held the event at South Mountain Community College near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

During the event, officials administered the Oath of Allegiance, welcoming them to U.S. citizenship.

The event is part of similar events held across the country happening from July 1 to July 8.

The new citizens hail from 27 different countries across the world.

