Officials announce plans for new ASU Health headquarters in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona State University is taking another step forward when it comes to medical research and innovation. The university and City of Phoenix announced ASU’s new Health headquarters will be in the Bioscience Core of downtown Phoenix.

The ASU Health headquarters will include existing schools at the university, as well as a new School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering and a School of Technology for Public Health. Both new schools will help prepare students for roles in the healthcare field of the future.

ASU Health Conceptual rendering

The School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering “produces physicians who blend medicine, engineering, technology and humanities,” while the School of Technology for Public Health “aims to be a rapidly evolving space for the integration of digital technology, data-driven decisions, and a significant focus on local impact within public health.”

In a news release, ASU President Michael Crow said, “This is more than a building, and this is much more than a medical school. This will be the headquarters of ASU Health, a new hub of innovation, teaching and learning to enhance health outcomes for the people of Arizona.”

ASU Health Conceptual rendering

City officials are hopeful that the focus on health care education and innovation will lead to medical breakthroughs, improved quality of health for people around Arizona, and solve workforce shortages.

The beginning stages of work on the building — between 4th and 5th streets and Fillmore and Pierce streets - are set to start in fall 2025, with building construction expected to begin in 2026.

The multi-story building will reportedly be about 200,000 square feet and open for the 2028 fall semester. ASU Health will have offices, classrooms, laboratories, simulation centers, study spaces and more. HonorHealth, an affiliate, will also reportedly have a presence there.