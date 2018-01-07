NOW HIRING: Eight places searching for workers in the Valley (1/7)

Are you looking for a new job in 2018? There are several places in the Valley now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. Tempe Career Fair

More than 1400 jobs will be up for grabs at the Tempe Career Fair on January 10 at the Tempe Center for the Arts. This event is open to all job seekers and will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Job seekers are asked to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Featured companies at the event include Wells Fargo, Chase, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Direct Energy and more! Head here to RSVP online.

IF YOU GO: 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ, 85281

2. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will be hosting several hiring events throughout the Valley in January. Job seekers are asked to bring several copies of their resume and to dress professionally. Check out the details below:

Jan. 9, 10, 16, 23, 25 & 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Hiring Event for new Maricopa Store

First Baptist Church of Maricopa

18705 North John Wayne Parkway

Maricopa, AZ 85139

Jan. 11 & 18, 2018 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Hiring Event at New Scottsdale Store

2441 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Jan. 18, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Valley Career Expo

American Sports Center—Avondale

755 N. 114th Ave.

Avondale, 85323 United States

Click here for more information.

3. The JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Are you looking for a career in hospitality? The JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in conjunction with other Marriott hotel properties are hosting a hiring event on January 9. The job fair will take place at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature close to 100 positions available in food and beverage service, guest services, and culinary and housekeeping. Click here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

4. BestCompaniesAZ

Are you looking to kick off 2018 with a new career? Start your search with BestCompaniesAZ, which features several companies that are hiring now. Featured companies include Dignity Health, USAA, Charles Schwab, GoDaddy and more! To find out more info and to search openings, click here.

5. Tri-City Cardiology

Tri-City Cardiology, which specializes in cardiology and vascular care, is now hiring at their several Valley locations. They have three locations in Mesa, one in Gilbert, and one in San Tan Valley. Open positions include front office, medical assistants, discharge schedulers and more! Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, company paid holidays and more. Click here for more information.

6. Erickson Framing AZ

Erickson Framing AZ has more than 100 job openings they are looking to fill! Based out of Chandler, the residential framing company has crews all over the Valley. They are looking to fill more than positions at their wall panel and truss manufacturing plant, as well as positions in the field. Erickson says a familiarity in framing or construction is helpful but not required. More information on Erickson can be found here.

7. Laveen Elementary School District

Are you a teacher looking for work? The Laveen Elementary School District is hosting a teacher job fair on January 17. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Laveen Education Center at 5001 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, AZ 85339. Job seekers are asked to apply to a teacher position before attending the hiring event. Click here for additional information and how to apply.

IF YOU GO: 5001 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, AZ 85339

8. HireLive Career Fair in Phoenix

HireLive is hosting a career fair in Phoenix on January 12. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel Biltmore. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with several Fortune 500 companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring 10-15 resumes and dress professionally. This event is free for all job seekers. Head here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 2630 East Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85016