NOW HIRING: 6 places looking for workers in the Valley

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring in the Valley and looking to add quality workers!

1. Cox Communications

Are you looking for a career in outside consultative sales? Cox Communications is now hiring for residential outside sales representatives! In the role, chosen applicants will provide solutions by selling Cox video, data, voice, and home security services to customers. Job seekers should have availability for weekend and evening hours. Cox offers a competitive base salary and unlimited commission potential. More information can be found here.

2. FlourishNow Work2Win Event

Are you looking for a career fair in Phoenix? FlourishNow, in partnership with Neighborhood Ministries, Friendly House, YMCA, Phoenix and Maryvale, Chicanos Por La Causa, and Goodwill Industries is hosting a job fair on March 6. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1918 W Van Buren St

Phoenix, Arizona 85009. Featured employers attending include Verizon, UPS, DeVry, Hertz and more! More info can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 1918 W Van Buren St Phoenix, Arizona 85009

3. BestCompaniesAZ 4th annual Military Career Event

BestCompaniesAZ will be hosting its 4th annual Military Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors and Birdies for the Brave on March 7 at the North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon where veterans, transitioning military and their spouses will have the chance to meet hiring representatives from more than 40 military-friendly employers. For more information on the event, head here.

IF YOU GO: 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012

4. Handlebar J

Do you have restaurant experience? Handlebar J in Scottsdale is now hiring! Known for their ribs, BBQ, burgers, and steaks, they are looking for food and cocktail servers who can work evening shifts. If this sounds like the job for you, head here for more information.

5. Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise in Phoenix is now hiring for experienced food and beverage servers. Job seekers must be 19 or older, with a minimum of two years of serving experience. Candidates must also be able to work Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The job will pay $7.50 an hour plus tips. Click here for information on how to apply.

6. Maricopa County Veterans Job Fair

Are you a veteran looking for work in the East Valley? The Maricopa County Veterans Job Fair is taking place on March 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 735 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona, 85234. This hiring event is for national guard members, reservists, veterans, transitioning military personnel and spouses. Job seekers are asked to bring resumes and dress ready for an interview. More info can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 735 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona, 85234.