New Way Academy hosting youth anxiety event

PHOENIX - New Way Academy near 48th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix is hosting a taking action event when it comes to your children and anxiety.

Friday at 6:00 p.m., the doors will open at the Academy, which is located at 5048 E. Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008, for a one-time only screening on a documentary called 'Angst.'

"Anxiety is something that all of us are dealing with in one way or another," New Way Academy Executive Director Abbey Ross said. "And so, we reached out to the company, bought the rights to the film and so we have it here. So, this will be the only showing that's public in the state."

The film focuses on raising awareness for anxiety. As the movie's trailer states, it is the most common form of mental illness and affects 25% of all teens.

After the film is shown Friday night, a Q & A session will follow to help answer any questions with the film's narrator, Jenny Howe.

Also helping in leading the discussion will be New Way Academy's Lauren Brown. She is the director of support services and the school's psychologist.

She told ABC15, validation is key in helping these kids understand the problem and find a solution that fits their specific needs.

"So, that stomach ache is real... that heart-beating is real," Brown described. "And letting them know that we hear them. We're not brushing that off. But, then walking through that process to help them have that self-awareness of where it's coming from. "

New Way Academy said coming to see the film is free to anyone in the community.

They must RSVP through this link.