New voter registration numbers show growing voter rolls, mostly for independents

PHOENIX — Quarterly voter registration numbers released by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs show 4,320,372 Arizonans are now registered to vote. That's the most in the state’s history. The state’s voter rolls grew by 28,042 and almost 90% of these people chose not to register with either Republicans or Democrats.

Newly registered Arizonans began choosing “Other” over the state’s two major political parties right after the 2020 election. This reverses a trend that began in early 2016 that saw either Republicans or Democrats growing at a faster pace than those choosing no party option. Prior to 2016, no party preference grew faster than both political parties for 56 of 66 voter registration reports dating back to 2000.

The largest political party in Arizona remains Republican with just under 1.5 million registrants. 3,093 new voters registered as Republicans while just 539 Arizonans chose to register as Democrats. This also reverses a more recent trend in which twenty-four thousand people left the Republican party in January and April of this year. While shrinking rolls after an election is a common occurrence as county election officials do list maintenance mandated by the National Voter Registration Act, the decrease for Republicans was four times that of Democrats.

An additional 331,679 voters are marked as “inactive,” meaning that while they are still registered to vote in Arizona, they did not receive official election mail for November 2020 and via federal law, are scheduled to be removed from the rolls after four years if they do not update their registration.

See how Republicans and Democrats stacked up against each other in Arizona since 1928 in the chart below.