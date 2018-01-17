New supportive housing, Camelback Pointe, to open in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new permanent supportive housing development is opening its doors in Phoenix on Thursday to help those experiencing homelessness, job loss, health issues and more.

Camelback Pointe, located near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, will have 54 units. Its location is central to medical, employment, social and educational centers for residents.

Native Connections, one of the groups who helped develop the housing complex, says the housing is humane and cost-effective. It is expected to reduce the number of people relying on public services and help them get back on their feet, all while living independently.

According to the Arizona Department of Housing, Camelback Pointe is slated to have "a clubhouse with a multipurpose room, computer room, community laundry area, gated community with security cameras, a BBQ area, picnic area, fitness room, TV lounge and a food pantry."

The development is a collaboration among Native American Connections, Mercy Care Plan and Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care.

