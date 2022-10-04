New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting a majority of the city’s customers.

The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.

The change went into effect citywide on Monday, Oct. 3.

The new and latest collection map can be found here.

You are still asked to:



Place containers at the curb for collection by 5:30 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection

Place containers at least four feet apart and away from obstructions

Bulk trash pickup has been delayed due to staffing issues, the city said last week.

Those delays have changed the scheduled pickup days for 2023, according to the Solid Waste Division.