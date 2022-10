PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges.

Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible.

Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13.

The delays have changed the scheduled pickup days for 2023, according to the Solid Waste Division.

The new schedule, as well as do's and don'ts of bulk trash pickup can be viewed below or on the city of Phoenix's website.