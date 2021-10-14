Multiple floors flooded in the downtown Phoenix apartment complex, The Stewart

PHOENIX — On their website, "The Stewart" apartment complex in downtown Phoenix boasts "19 stories of upscale elegance."

Residents though, contacted ABC15 with a different story, describing a property plagued with problems.

"We spend our hard-earned money on a good place and have so many issues. To where it’s almost unlivable," said one tenant.

The apartments, near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street, opened in May of 2019. The complex was built by Empire Group, which just sold the property in September of 2021 to New York Life Real Estate Investors, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

The people who call the building home say the problems are not new. They allege though that things have gotten worse since the official transfer of management on September 9, 2021.

"There are so many problems I think they were just like, '[We] got to sell it now before it gets worse,'" said Shadá Davis, who has lived in The Stewart for the past year.

Less than one month after Greystar took over management of the units, an on-site manager had to email blast the residents with the message, "...the pool room has flooded again."

When Sharesha Briggs woke up though, she had not read that email.

"There was at least three inches of water, on the floor, in the living room," said Briggs. "I thought I left the water on. I ran straight to the sink and I was like, what is happening?"

She quickly found out, when she heard the industrial fans whirring from the hallway. Others noticed too.

"The leak came all the way from the 17th floor all the way down to my floor," said Davis. "I woke up and there were fans and the smell of mold."

The residents ABC15 spoke with pay between $2,200 and $3,000 per month in rent.

"The value doesn’t reflect the quality we are getting it all," said Brennick Cordova, who said he was moving out soon.

"When you first get here, you get told about all of the amazing things that are here," said Davis. "Then you get out of that honeymoon phase and you start seeing the real [The] Stewart."

Many people described this week's flooding as the final straw.

"Honestly wish I never would have signed a lease there," said Marcus Heard Jr.

"I’m leaving at the end of this month," said Davis.

"I will not be here a month from now," said Briggs. "I want them to give me my money back! That I’ve already paid. My lease is over."

ABC15 tried repeatedly to get a response from the complex about what was being done to remedy the physical issues and rectify the nightmare situation for residents. We did not hear back by deadline.

An on-site manager told ABC15 he would get back to us, but he refused to answer any questions outside the complex. A spokesperson for Greystar said she would have to get in touch with the owners since they are just managing the property, but admitted to not knowing who exactly is behind the ownership group.

Residents say they are tired of the mystery and excuses when their carpet is wet and the sound of fans drowns out the TV and work meetings.