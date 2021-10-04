More Valley music venues requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

PHOENIX — More concert venues in the Valley are now requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a show.

Starting on Monday, Live Nation’s owned venues such as the Van Buren, Ak-Chin Pavilion, and the Arizona Federal Theatre are requiring it.

Marquee Theatre implemented the guidelines a few weeks ago. General Manager of the Marquee Theatre Tracy Henderson says the hope is that it won’t last forever, but it’s necessary in order to get back to live music.

“Have patience with the staff,” she said. “This was not a staff decision, this was ownership, promoters, agents, tours. A lot of this came from tours that were requesting it.”

Henderson says you can bring your COVID-19 vaccine card, but they recommend you download an app called CLEAR Health Pass. It allows you to upload your card virtually. She says a screenshot of your card is not allowed.

“The app is going to be the quickest way to get in because that's a for lack of a better term, fast lane,” she said. “You just have to hold it up. It shows you downloaded it, you have the vaccine and you don't even need to get your ID out.”

She says you can also show proof of a negative COVID test, but it has to have been done in the past 72 hours by a medical provider. She says at-home test results are not allowed. They also have testing available on site before the show.