More APS customers eligible for cheap rate during winter

PHOENIX — Some Arizona Public Service (APS) customers may be able to see significant savings this winter.

The "super off-peak rates" are available from November through April billing cycles for Time of Use Plans with and without demand charges.

That means rates are at their lowest on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

According to consumer advocate Abhay Padgaonkar, depending on the plan "The rate is lower than even the off-peak and the discount is anywhere from 38% to 70%."

Over the past four years, Padgaonkar has analyzed millions of APS bills and served as an expert witness in the formal complaint filed against the company by consumer Stacey Champion.

"You can do your clothes washing, drying, dishwashing, home heating all of those, I would move between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.," he said.

On December 1 the rate became available to additional customers because of the company's most recent rate case.

It also resulted in the Arizona Corporation Commission denying the utility a $169 million revenue increase and reduced its Return on Equity from 10% to 8.7%.

The company is fighting that decision. Just before Thanksgiving, it filed for a rehearing saying the denial was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Whether or not a rehearing is granted is up to the ACC.

In the meantime, Padgaonkar says he is focusing on maximizing the savings while he can.

"Hopefully, at least some people can take advantage of that," he said.

The rate case also required that APS rename its plans in a more informative way so the company website is the best place to confirm whether or not your plan qualifies.